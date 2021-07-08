Miektic and Pavic get the place of the final at the expense of Ram and Salisbury

07/08/2021

Croats Nikola Miektic Y Mate Pavic, number 3 of the ATP and, number 1 of the ATP respectively, they defeated in three hours and twenty minutes by 7 (8) -6 (6), 6-3, 6 (2) -7 (7) and 7 (7) -6 (5) to the american Rajeev ram and the british player Joe salisbury, numbers 12 and 11 of the ATP in the semifinals of Wimbledon. After this result, the players managed to qualify for the Wimbledon final.

During the game, the winners managed to break their opponents’ service twice, in the first service they had a 67% effectiveness, they committed 8 double faults and obtained 67% of the service points. As for the defeated pair, they managed to break serve on one occasion, were 68% effective, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 71% of the service points.

After this match, the final will take place in which Miektic and Pavic will face each other against the winners of the match in which they will meet. Marcel granollers Y Horacio Zeballos against Simone bolelli Y Maximo gonzalez.

The tournament Wimbledon Doubles Masc. It is carried out on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 64 couples face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 28 and July 11 in London.