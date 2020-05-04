Midnight Sun, everything you need to know about the new book in the Twilight saga | Special Film “Twilight”

Back to Forks? It seems. This morning there was an important announcement, they revealed the release date of “Midnight Sun”Or“ Midnight Sun ”and we tell you everything you should know about the new book of the Twilight saga.

Although many have classified it as a prequel to the history of Edward Cullen and Beautiful swanIt is actually a parallel story, since we will practically relive everything that happened in the first installment of the Twilight Saga, but from Edward’s perspective, which could explain several doubts in the story.

Almost a decade and a half after the launch of “Twilight“,”new Moon“,”Eclipse” and “Dawn”, Both books and movies, it is interesting the arrival of this new work, also written by Stephanie Meyer. But … why did he wait so long? The story behind the book’s publication could well be a tape on its own.

To this day, even with the corny that many consider certain turns of history, the saga “Twilight“Where we met a young woman, Beautiful swan that he came to the town of Forks, where he apparently did not pass, to live with his father, and that he fell madly in love with a boy who turned out to be a vampire, Edward Cullen, is still a youth classic.

Midnight Sun, back to Edward Cullen’s life

When “Twilight”Was in full swing, the author Stephanie Meyer He shared the first chapter of this work, yes, years ago, and although it was well received, it stopped its development and release when more chapters leaked to the Internet, ruining several of the surprises in history.

Now, 12 years after that first chapter was released, “Midgnight Sun“Or in Spanish, “Midnight Sun”, the author of the work revealed that she would release the entire book on August 4 so that followers of the story of Bella and Edward they could get away from the current world situation with the pandemic.

In “Midnight Sun” we will not only know how Edward Cullen He fell in love with Beautiful swanBut how was your life before that moment that changed your life.

The books of “Twilight“They were a worldwide sensation, the first part of the story sold over 100 million copies worldwide, had three sequels and their respective film adaptations that practically catapulted the races of Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Could we expect a new Twilight movie?

Maybe. Although the success of the book once it reaches the shelves and virtual stores could be decisive, it will be practically impossible to count on the original cast for “Midnight Sun“They have all matured over the years and several have talked about how difficult it was to deal with the experience of the world phenomenon.

In addition, the vast majority have undertaken new professional projects that do not allow for distractions, as in the case of Robert Pattinson, Whoever it was “Edward Cullen“And is now preparing for a new version of”Batman”

