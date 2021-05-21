Midler, Parker and Najimy return for ‘Return of the Witches’ sequel

After confirming that there will be a sequel to ‘The Return of the Witches’ for Disney +, the platform has announced that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their iconic roles of the witches and Sanderson sisters in’Hocus Pocus 2‘. The film will be directed by Anne Fletcher (‘The Proposition’) after Adam Shankman (‘Hairspray’), busy with the also Disney + sequel, ‘Disenchanted’, decided to leave the director’s chair due to a date conflict.

“As heartbroken as I am not being able to lead my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what will surely be a great event for Disney + due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to hand over the reins to Anne, who He has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with his previous job, “said Shankman. “I am still grateful and proud to help guide this ingenious project as an executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped me land the job of choreographing Boogie Nights.”

The film will be a live action comedy continuation of the 1993 Disney classic that was directed by Kenny Ortega. The story centers on three women who accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters to present-day Salem and must figure out how to stop child-starved witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world. Said witches are played by Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should laugh every day, and there is so much fun with these three amazing women playing delightful characters from such a beloved movie,” said Fletcher. “I am so grateful to be able to play a role in bringing these witches back to life, and working with my Disney friends again makes it even more special. This is a movie for everyone from the fans who grew up on the first movie to the next. generation of viewers. I can’t wait to get started. “

Fletcher directing the sequel from a script by Jen D’Angelo (“Workaholics”). Lynn Harris and Steven Haft will serve as producers, with Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter and David Kirschner in executive production. ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is expected to premiere exclusively on Disney + in fall 2022.

While the first installment was not a critical or commercial success at launch, the film has stood the test of time with flying colors through countless annual television broadcasts, to the point of being considered a cult classic.