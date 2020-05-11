If you still have not been able to collect the Bonus 380 soles, Independent Bonus 380, Rural Bonus, United Peru Bond or any other financial support that the State has provided in times of coronavirus (COVID-19), because this is your opportunity. The Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion you have ready the Universal Family Bonus to be distributed among these people, who have not yet benefited from these government subsidies. Do not miss the latest details, consultations and new procedures reached by the Minister of Economy and Finance Marie Antoinette Alva on how this contribution will be charged to the most vulnerable families in the entire territory. Follow all the information that we have in this regard regarding the last subsidy that the Government of Vizcarra will give in this emergency situation in Peru. All the details of the case. Also, we ask that if you go outside, wear a mask, gloves as well as 1.5 meters away with another person.

In a recent interview, the head of the Economy portfolio He referred to a new procedure that is being evaluated in order to collect the Bonus of 760 soles which will be delivered by the Midis in the next days of the month of may. Among other things, Marie Antoinette Alva He stated that there is a possibility that the beneficiaries of this bond will create a new account in the financial entities where it is their turn charge.

“What we would like to do in the short term is to be able to make the automatic opening of new accounts easier. Now, a (person) has to go, open their own account, sign. We would like to have a very expeditious mechanism, where financial entities can automatically open accounts for deposits to be made, ”he stated in RPP News.

To collect government bonds: Banks extend business hours from Monday, May 11

Most banks in the country will extend their hours of operation in agencies until four or five in the afternoon starting this Monday 11, in accordance with the provision of the government to raise the period of compulsory social immobility from 6 in the afternoon to 8 at night, within the state of emergency.

The new schedule will apply throughout the country, with the exception of the regions of Piura, Loreto, Lambayeque, Tumbes and La Libertad, which will be until two in the afternoon, as immobilization continues from four in the afternoon.

Banco de Crédito del Perú [BCP]

In a quick consultation through the twitter accounts of the main banks in the country, we have to BCP arranged his attention from 9 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon, except in the five regions indicated above, where they will attend until 2 in the afternoon. Saturday there is no national level attention. It is indicated that not all agencies will be open, so it is recommended to consult www.viabcp.com

Scotiabank

The bank Scotiabank has established a double schedule starting this Monday. From 9 to 10 in the morning, exclusive attention for over 60 years, from 10 to 5 in the afternoon for the general public. This, with the exception of the regions indicated above. On Saturdays there is no attention.

BBVA

At BBVA the attention from Monday will be from 9 to 5 in the afternoon, and in the regions with compulsory immobility, from 9 to 2 in the afternoon.

How will the Universal Family Bond and other subsidies be programmed?

“What we are doing is a great effort to improve programming and above all to have the support of all financial institutions. We had concentrated the work in few financial entities when in reality we have more than 40 entities, and also with the securities transport companies, we are looking at some alternatives where you can go with a space of ATMs in some geographical (points) and be able to deliver the resources “Noted the Minister of Economy and Finance.

Will there be another bonus after the delivery of the Family Bonus?

On the possibility, now that for the fourth time the quarantine until May 24, to expand the payment of 760 soles voucher, the minister said that it is a possibility that will have to be evaluated, but that now the government’s goal is to end this month of paying the subsidy to the 5 million families in need.

“This month we want to finish paying that bonus to 5 million people, and as the measures are being evaluated, the expansion could be considered, but the great challenge for this month is to achieve the payment of these bonuses, and on the Midis side, activate very quickly the soup kitchens ”, he sentenced.

Who has access to the Universal Bonus of 760 soles?

Article 2 of the rule specifies the granting of an exceptional and one-time monetary subsidy of 760 soles, in the context of the health emergency due to covid-19, in favor of:

to. Those households in poverty and extreme poverty according to the Household Targeting System (Sisfoh).

b. Those households benefiting from National Direct Support Program for the Poorest (Together), and / or those households with a member who is a beneficiary of the National Program for Solidarity Assistance Pension 65 and / or those households with a member who is a beneficiary of the National Program for the Delivery of the Non-Contributory Pension to Persons with Severe Disabilities in a Situation of Poverty (with you), in charge of the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion.

c. Those households not included in literals a and b above, whose members are not registered in the Centralized Payroll Registration and Public Sector Data Application (AIRHSP), or in the private payroll, excepting pensioners and the training modality.

Beneficiary households are those included in the National Registry for Covid-19 Measures in the Framework of the Health emergency, provided that they have not received or will not receive the “I stay at home” voucher, the rural voucher and the independent voucher.

Likewise, those families with members with incomes greater than 3,000 soles per month are excepted according to the information available in the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance and Pension Fund Administrators. (SBS) and the National Superintendency of Customs and Tax Administration (Sunat). For more information you can enter here.

Bonus FAQ

What are bonds in Peru? The bonds are subsidies or economic aid that the Government of Peru through its ministries has been providing to the most vulnerable populations in the country that have been affected by the coronavirus crisis since March 2020.How do I know if I am a beneficiary of the second 380 bonus? Enter the platform yomequedoencasa.pe, remember that it is the only official page to verify the information about the bonus. Access here for more information.How do I know if I am on the freelance bonus? The Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion makes this website available to you: www.bonoindependiente.pe. Through the section Check your access to the bonus you will be able to know if you access this exceptional grant. For this, it is only necessary to enter the number and date of issue of your DNI. Immediately afterwards, the system will inform you if your household is a beneficiary and, if so, since when and how you can collect the bond, either through a bank account or, using Cellular Banking, at any MultiRed agent or ATM of Banco de la Nación.

Bonus types

