The Ministry of Sports and Recreation (Miderec) has appointed a commission that, together with two representatives of the Dominican Olympic Committee (COD), will coordinate the implementation of the de-escalation process of each discipline, when the central government authorizes the return of sports activities, paralyzed since mid March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The personnel designated by the Minister of Sports, Mr. Danilo Díaz, will monitor the entire reintegration process of the sports and federal sector, as well as the use of sports facilities, after the high-level commission for the prevention and control of the coronavirus, conformed by the Executive Power, give its approval to resume athletic practice.

Table tops

It is headed by the technical director of the Miderec Bernardo-Tony-Mesa, the coordinator of the provincial sports directors Valentín Contreras and Dr. Julio Miñoso; The Olympic Committee is made up of the first and third members, Nelson Ramírez and Rafael Villalona. The latter heads a commission to contact the federations for the protocols to follow for the coronavirus of the body chaired by Mr. Luis Mejía.

It is recalled that the Minister of Sports submitted a proposal to the high-level commission for the coronavirus to contemplate the resumption of sport, gradually, from the second phase of the plan to reactivate economic and general activity ordered by the President of the Republic Danilo Díaz, during a speech to the nation on Sunday, May 17.

Second stage

The second phase of the standardization plan is scheduled to start next Wednesday, June 3, which was the objective of the proposal submitted by Mr. Danilo Díaz for the high-level commission to contemplate the gradual resumption of activities in its sector.

The first of four phases of the government plan began on Wednesday, May 20, allowing companies, according to their size, to operate with 50 percent of their staff, just like the public sector.