Middling Graduation Ceremonies at NYC Schools Fail Despite Progress Against COVID

Already finished another school year, and although the governor Andrew Cuomo had already authorized for several weeks that the graduation ceremonies in New York schools could be done this time in person, as part of the progress the state and city have made in fighting COVID-19, many students were left wanting to wear their caps and gowns at face-to-face events, surrounded by friends and family.

The guidelines issued by the Health authorities, which even last Wednesday went further and gave the green light to lift limit capacity restrictions in ceremonies in outdoor spaces, which had been set at 500 people, were not enough for many of schools in the Big Apple take a step towards “normality” and promote face-to-face graduations.

Thousands of New York public school students had no choice but to graduate through virtual events, which have already begun, which has generated disappointment, annoyance and frustration among parents and students.

So he confesses Itzel lucero, who graduated this week through her computer, in a ceremony in which she wore her cape and hat, which accredited her as a student of the class of 2021, but which made her have bittersweet feelings.

“I liked having graduated, but at the same time I felt very strange, because I think it would have been better if it were in person, because that way we can’t talk much, there was only music and we could each dance from their homes, something that is strange” , confessed the student of Mexican origin, who graduated from a school in Long Island City.

“One feels strange to know that she is dressed like that to graduate for a camera, in a ceremony where all the names we graduated from called us, but without being able to share all of them together,” said the girl, while adding optimism , which he hopes the next time he graduates in the middle of his academic training, it will be in a ceremony in person.

His mother, Yolanda Astudillo, felt the same emptiness, and explained that the decision to do the degrees only in a virtual way, without even giving the option of an alternate face-to-face event, was taken by the school principal, given concerns that still exist about the risks of contagion knowing that most children are not vaccinated.

“With this graduation like this, I feel a little frustrated. And it was the same thing that I experienced with my other son last year, because the emotion is very different. I thought it was going to be an event in person, that it was better, having of course, all the care, but not even the teachers were from school. All in a degree from the houses. It makes me a little sad, ”said the mother.

Each school decides what to do

And before the complaints of parents and students who thought that in 2021 they would have souvenir photographs of their children in face-to-face events in all schools, alongside classmates and teachers, City Department of Education (DOE) assured that each campus was given the freedom to decide what type of events to hold, depending on your needs and particular realities.

“After the last 18 months, we are excited to see schools create their own unique and exciting celebrations that meet the needs of their students and families,” he said. Nathaniel Styer, DOE spokesperson. “Health and safety come first and schools are following all appropriate health and safety guidelines for outdoor ceremonies or, if necessary, indoors.”

The official added that despite this, schools were recommended to opt for face-to-face ceremonies, to do them outdoors and in cases where they are held indoors, the number of participants, including staff, students and attendees, cannot exceed the maximum of 250 people.

But parents like Juan Rodriguez, whose son will graduate this weekend from a school in Manhattan, also virtually, assured that this ceremony “will not be unique or exciting,” as states DOE, which is also unclear about how many schools in the City will hold virtual ceremonies, how many face-to-face or how many hybrids, since they admitted not bringing a report on the ceremonies before they take place.

“I think the schools once again showed that they did not think of us, because they imposed virtual degrees on us, which sends a contradictory message, because on the one hand De Blasio and Cuomo They say that things can return to normal and, on the other hand, the directors ignore that and do whatever they want, leaving parents and children even sadder ”, commented the annoying father of the family.

The Colombian added that he also feels that Governor Cuomo’s authorization to lift restrictions on graduation ceremonies and firmly support degrees indoors came late, when many schools had already made their plans.

“They prepared things and they will not have time to change everything. I think Cuomo likes to improvise, ”added Rodríguez, who mentioned that, on the contrary, his youngest son, who will graduate from a school in Flushing this weekend, is not happy, because the event will be face-to-face.

“It is a difference from heaven to earth when one sees that one child graduates virtual and the other in person. That hurts me, but I must celebrate with joy that my youngest son is happy because he will have his ceremony live, although the school said that it only gives two tickets per child, that is, not even my other relatives will be able to go to celebrate with us ” warned the father of three school-age children.

They criticize schools

Aracely Lucero, director of the MASA organization, from The Bronx, which fights for equal access opportunities for vulnerable communities, applauded those schools that decided to have in-person grade ceremonies, but lashed out at the DOE for not having equal guidelines for all campuses.

“It is positive that there are children graduating from face-to-face events, because we know the damage that the pandemic has left on the mental and socio-emotional health of our children, and those ceremonies are welcome to socialize, but the big problem is that it is not happening in all schools“Commented the activist.

“That is precisely part of the problem we have with the educational system here in the city, because the central office in general gives guides to the schools, but it is the principals who are in charge, who ultimately make the decisions and everything varies. , depending on the support and resources they have, which we know we are equitable so that they can carry out the ceremonies with the same safety in schools with children of color and white and more affluent schools that have more money to do their things ”, Lucero added.

Leonie haimson, director of the organization “Class Size Matters”, also criticized that schools have opted for virtual degrees, when the Governor and the Mayor they have relaxed almost all the rules to prevent the transmission of COVID.

“I don’t know why not all children should be able to enjoy graduation ceremonies in person,” Haimson said. “I don’t see any reason why graduation ceremonies cannot be held in person, especially if the attendees are wearing masks and especially if they are outside.”

In addition, Maria Lizardo, director of the organization Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), He warned that the negative impact that children will feel will not only be due to not being able to graduate in person, but also because of the half-learning they had in the last year.

“Graduations are opportunities to achieve success, and they are great in immigrant communities, where sometimes those children are perhaps the first in their family to graduate, and that was important to celebrate in person, as the achievement that it is, and it is not he’s doing this for everyone, and it’s sad, ”said the activist, who called for municipal and state aid for the graduates.

“It is sad to know that many of our children who are graduating, they did not have the necessary instruction to learn what they should, due to the lack of access to resources and the barriers that existed. And they could not be with their friends in class either, that is why we need urgent and real help plans for them and that it be invested in tutorials and programs, because many are going to suffer stumbles, and we need collective actions to repair that damage ”, Lizardo concluded.

Rules about graduation ceremonies in NY

The DOE authorized the schools to freely decide whether to opt for virtual, hybrid or face-to-face ceremonies, depending on their needs. In New York, open-air ceremonies may be held with no capacity limit All attendees, both indoors and outdoors, must wearing masks and being screened upon entry to the event Compliance with social distancing will also be highly considered With 70% of New York adults vaccinated with at least one dose, Governor Cuomo announced Wednesday the end of nearly all COVID-related restrictions on graduation ceremonies End of requirements for health screening and contact tracing was also authorized No requirement for graduation attendees to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test Events that planned outdoor degrees with capacity limits, which was 500 people, now they will be able to lift them and allow more assistance tentes Indoor restrictions are only maintained for events with more than 5,000 people. In those cases, those over 4 years old must present a recent negative test for COVID-19 Masks must be worn inside the enclosures