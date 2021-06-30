Middleweight champion Fakhreddine faces arch rival Said Maalem for vacant light heavyweight title

MILAN, Italy._ Mohammad Fakhreddine and Mohamed Said Maalem they will finally have a chance to resolve their differences with the gold at stake.

They are scheduled to be the main event of BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood, which is carried out in association with The Golden Cage, in Milan, Italy, on August 1.

BRAVE Combat Federation has announced that their world middleweight champion Fakhreddine will attempt to become a two-division champion, while taking on his archrival Mohamed Said Maalem with the vacant light heavyweight belt at stake.

Their fight was supposed to take place in BRAVE CF 50, but Fakhreddine got sick on the day of the event and was unable to come out at fight time.

After the cancellation was announced, Said Maalem threw a dart accusing “The Latest” of being disrespectful, and then used their social media profiles to poke fun at Fakhreddine’s stomach issues, sparking a major feud between the two fighters.

“I came today for the belt. I’m here and my opponent is not here even though he disrespected me and said that I don’t have wrestling or boxing even though he was a respectful person. I wanted to respond to his ‘trash talk’ and teach him cage manners, “he said. L’Ambiance.

Now he will have another chance to rise to the occasion and become the new light heavyweight champion of the world, while ensuring that his hated counterpart does not make history.

For Fakhreddine, it will be an opportunity to definitively write his name in MMA folklore by becoming the first simultaneous two-division world champion of BRAVE CF, something that may define the historic career of the most famous fighter in the Middle East.

With BRAVE CF 52: Bad Blood, Italy becomes the eighth different European country visited by the BRAVE Combat Federation, after Northern Ireland, England, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, Russia and Belarus.

The show and the association with The Golden Cage They aim to solidify the organization’s position as the one with the most active MMA market share in Europe and dedication to furthering the European mixed martial arts scene.

Watch the video of the announcement of BRAVE CF 52: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQtAxTgLkUG/