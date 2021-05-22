Middleton takes Milwaukee out of the first mess against Miami

NBA

Milwaukee Bucks hit first in these playoffs. And he did it with drama to be able to defeat the Miami Heat (109-107), which showed that they are not in the final rounds as mere spectators. They won, we continue, thanks to a genius from Khris Middleton: scored the winning basket with 0.5 seconds left. It was a beautiful and difficult action, a shot at medium distance with several defenders on top. The forward finished as the game’s top scorer with 27 points for that success.

It was the final point to a duel that reached extra time and left, again, many doubts about the effectiveness of Budenholzer in this part of the season. Plan A is what it is, Antetokounmpo. If it fails (as has often happened in the past), the B remains a mystery. We will see.

The game was enjoyed for 40 minutes. Always matched. Nobody took a step forward to go far on the scoreboard … or did not let him (you choose). The next 13, with the extra time included, a can and can’t from both teams. A mess of nerves. One failure after another. From the triple and from the personal. It was maddening.

A nervous end of the game

With eight minutes to go to the end of the fourth quarter, the scoreboard looked a tie at 86. Three later, at 90. And the visits to the person line began until the tie at 99 before the extension. Antetokounmpo had a lot of fault, who gave an incomprehensible recital: he missed a fourth of his seven attempts from the personnel field in the final five minutes of the fourth period. One of his mistakes, moreover, came due to an infraction: he exceeded the 10-second limit to shoot.

Failure after failure that left Jimmy Butler the option of leading the match to overtime (99-99). The Miami guard scored 17 points, but was horrible in the shot with a 4 of 22 (2/9 from the triple). Anteto did not walk far: 26 points, 10/27 (0/3 of three). The Heat clung to the playoff version of Goran Dragic (25) and Robinson’s frac-shooter style (24 points with 7 3-pointers, a franchise record in the postseason) to resist and dream of the first. It didn’t do much good. Milwaukee stole their hopes.