Middleton saves the Bucks, who achieve their first win in the series

Jun 11, 2021 at 05:33 CEST

. / Milwaukee

The eaves Khris middleton scored two personnel shots with two seconds remaining in regulation time and The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday in the third game of the Eastern Conference semifinal tie. The victory was the first for the Bucks in the best-of-seven tie and Nets dominate 2-1 and the fourth game of the series, which is guaranteed to return to Brooklyn for a fifth, will be played on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Bucks who were up to 21 points ahead in the first half at the end were on the edge of the abyss when with 11 seconds left they were down on the scoreboard. The eaves Kevin Durant, who finished as the Nets’ leading scorer with 30 pointsIncluding the last nine of his team in the game, in the end before the horn sounded he could not get the basket with the triple attempt that would have forced extra time.

Middleton finished as the Bucks’ leading scorer by getting a double-double of 35 points and 15 rebounds, all defensive, which also left him as the best in the inside game of the Milwaukee team. Meanwhile, the Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo also finished as a winning factor for the Bucks by contributing another double-double of 33 points, 14 rebounds -12 defenders-, he gave two assists and had his weak point in the five turnovers he committed. No other Bucks player reached 10 points, but point guard Jrue Holiday, who reached nine points, with 11.4 seconds left, scored the basket that put the 84-83 quarter and Milwwaukee again in front of marker. Holiday made just 4 of 14 shots from the field, but made the biggest basket of the night.

Durant was once again the best of the Nets when he finished with a double-double after capturing 11 reboundsAll defensive, he gave five assists, recovered two balls and put up a block, but was not inspired by the offensive game, scoring only 11 of 28 shots from the field, including 3 of 8 3-point attempts. Along with Durant, the point guard Kyrie Irving contributed 22 pointsBut he missed 13 of 22 shots from the field, including six of eight 3-point attempts, dished out an assist and recovered three balls. The escort Bruce brown, who started in the place of the injured James Harden, the third game that was lost due to a muscle contracture, ended with a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to complete the list of the three Nets players who had double-digit numbers.

Brooklyn led 83-82 when Brown missed a jump shot with just over 20 seconds left. Antetokounmpo took the rebound, the Bucks worked the ball on the court and Holiday drove to the basket to put Milwaukee back in front of the scoreboard. After Brown missed his own layup attempt with just over 6 seconds to go, Middleton got the rebound. Middleton hit a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left to cap the score.

The Bucks began with the intention of turning Game 3 into a complete reversal of the second, losing by beating 125-86 as the Nets recorded their most uneven playoff victory in franchise history.

Milwaukee took a 30-9 lead in the first 10½ minutes, but was then overtaken by a 22-3 streak during a stretch that lasted nearly nine and a half minutes as the Nets worked their way back into the game. Neither team led by more than five points in a second half that had high emotions on both sides and also up to more than three minutes down the stretch of the game without scoring. After power forward PJ Tucker fouled Durant in the third quarter, Tucker began to complain about the decision. That led to Tucker and Durant taunting each other as they came face-to-face, and the referees signaled a double technique to the two players.

Brooklyn was back without Harden, the nine-time All-Star, who continues to have tension problems in his right hamstring. Power forward Jeff Green (plantar fascia strain) has also not recovered. Harden was injured in the first minute of the series opener against the Bucks. Green has not played since the second of the Nets’ first-round tie with the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Bucks kept the same starting five they used in the first two games of the series against the Nets. That lineup included Tucker, who was inserted into the starting lineup for the start of this series. Guard Donte DiVincenzo, a regular starter, tore a ligament in his left ankle in Game 3 of Milwaukee’s first-round series with the Miami Heat and will miss the rest of the season.

The Bucks played at home with fans filling all the seats for the first time this season. Fans who watched the game tonight included Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, as well as former Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman.