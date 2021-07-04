Middleton, Milwaukee hero in a Playoffs to remember

After 47 years since he last succeeded, Milwaukee bucks has returned to qualify for an NBA Finals. The Wisconsin franchise has managed to subdue the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals in a total of six games (4-2), and after a great performance by Khris middleton in that sixth and final meeting of the series.

Precisely, Middleton has been the great figure of these Bucks since the 2021 NBA Playoffs began. Since the first game of the 1st round against Miami Heat, where after a forced extension by Jimmy Butler the Milwaukee forward decided the game with a basket practically over the horn, until the aforementioned Game 6 against the Hawks.

KHRIS MIDDLETON BEATS THE HEAT – pic.twitter.com/dPR8CeJqHq – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 22, 2021

In terms of statistics, Khris Middleton has increased his benefits for the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs compared to what he achieved in the regular season:

Regular Season: 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 48% in field goals (TC), 41% in triples (T3) and 90% in free throws (TL). Playoffs 2021: 23.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 43% in TC, 34% in T3 and 89% in TL, taking into account that more pitches per game have been played in the qualifiers.

And not only statistically the player has improved, but Middleton has exercised the role of ‘star’ of the Bucks in the ‘clutch time’ of all the Playoffs games. Giannis Antetokounmpo, before his injury, stood aside while Khris Middleton played offensive possessions in the final minutes.

To continue thanking your 2021

The last challenge for Khris Middleton before concluding a Playoffs to remember is called the Phoenix Suns. The Arizona franchise is the final obstacle to achieving the championship ring. With Antetokounmpo in the air for the first few games of the Finals, Middleton will have to go back to dressing up as a ‘superstar’.