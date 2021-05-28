Middleton, Holiday and Antetokounmpo leave the Heat on the brink

05/28/2021 at 10:08 AM CEST

EFE

Nothing stops the best version of the Milwaukee bucks so far this season and with the forward Khris middleton, the base Jrue Holiday and the Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were exhibited as visitors to the Miami Heat to those who won by beating 84-113 in the third game of the Eastern Conference playoff first-round eliminator.

All three were unstoppable in all facets of the game and the Bucks went 3-0 in the series who dispute the best of seven and are one more sweep away and go to the semifinals against defending champions of the Eastern Conference loaded with mediocrity and lack of leadership on the court.

Middleton was the leading scorer with 22 points, Holiday led the attack with a double-double of 19 points and 12 assists and Antetokounmpo imposed his power inside the paint with another double-double of 17 scores and 17 rebounds.

The Bucks won the second game by 34 points and did the same in the third, regardless of who they played on the road, which allowed them to have up to 32 points ahead.

Along with the “Big Three” of the Bucks, the Cuban American center Brook lopez scored 13 points, while guard-forward Bryn Forbes and power forward Bobby Portis each had 11 with the Milwaukee team after coming off the bench.

The eaves Jimmy Butler He had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the leader of the Heat, a production that was too low and inconsequential against a rival far superior in all facets of the game.

Also the pivot Bam Adebayo, the billionaire of the team, still does not compensate the salary he receives and his 17 points with eight rebounds and four assists could not change the history of the game either.

Another tall man, the Serbian power forward Nemanja Bjelica, little used by Miami this season, finished with 14 points, without being able to make a difference in favor of the Heat either.

Milwaukee outrebounded Miami 56-41, it kept the Heat at 38% shooting and became the first team to beat Miami by at least 29 points twice in the same playoff series.

And that’s after the Bucks beat Miami, 47, in Miami, in December.

The largest attendance recorded this season at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, some 17,000 fans of the 19,600 that has the full capacity of the field, could not enjoy a comeback from the Heat.

On the contrary, in the biggest game of the season, they saw one of the worst versions of the Heat, league runners-up in 2020.

Without scoring inspiration and without defense, the Heat had the worst performance in a game at their field since Nov. 14, 2018.

While the Bucks, with a run of 36-49 at halftime, matched the fewest points allowed in a first half in more than three years.

And in the third, every time Miami looked like it could get closer, Milwaukee responded with decisive goals.

The last time Milwaukee allowed less than 36 points in the first half was on April 22, 2018, when they gave up 35 in a playoff game against Boston Celtics. The Bucks gave up 36 at Indiana on November 16, 2019 to the Pacers.

The Bucks having allowed the Heat to lead in the first 22 minutes of the series opener, since then, the Milwaukee team, of the 96 possible minutes in the second and third, has been in front of the scoreboard 93 minutes and 49 seconds, tied 1:54 minutes and the Heat just 17 seconds ahead of the scoreboard.

This is the Miami’s first 0-3 loss in a series since a first-round matchup with Celtcis in 2010.

The Heat lost that series in five games and haven’t been swept since the 2007 first round against the Chicago Bulls.

Milwaukee is up 3-0 for the first time since sweeping the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.

The Miami’s last postseason win at home was May 13, 2016.

Of the current Heat players, only Slovenian point guard Goran Dragic and power forward Udonis Haslem remain from that team.

Dragic scored 30 points in that win over the Toronto Raptors; Haslem didn’t play. They did not make the playoffs in 2017 or 2019, they were 0-2 at home in the 2018 playoffs and they were not in their field during last year’s competition for the NBA Finals, when played in the Orlando bubble.