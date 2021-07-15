Middleton dresses up as a hero and the Bucks equalize the NBA Finals

Victory of Milwaukee bucks in view of Phoenix suns by 109-103 with comeback included in the last quarter led by an unstoppable yesterday Khris middleton and for a fireproof Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Suns were ahead throughout the game but a wild Middleton in the final minutes gave their team the victory.

The Bucks guard scored 10 consecutive points in the last two minutes of the game. With two up for Milwaukee with 1:14 remaining, Anteto put a stopper on Deandre Ayton that ended up being key. Great party of Devin Booker in some Suns who had 3-1 in their hands, but who return to Arizona with the series even (2-2).

Thus, Middleton finished the duel with 40 points (15 of 33 in field goals and 3 of 8 in triples). As we have already seen, he was unstoppable in the hot moments of the duel. Giannis also failed in another decisive match. He finished with 26 points (11 of 19 from the field and 4 of 8 from the personnel), 14 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Jrue Holiday was horrible on the shot (4 of 20 and 0 of 5 on triples). He had 7 rebounds and 7 assists. From the bench, 32 minutes for a very important Pat Connaughton in defense (+21 with him on the court for the Suns). Playing with little ones is working for them (-13 with Brook López on the court).

The Suns had it

The Suns had a close victory, but ended up squandering their lead in the final minutes. Devin Booker was the game’s leading scorer with 42 points (17 of 28 from the field and no 3s). Deandre Ayton dominated the rebound again (17 sacks). For the rest, Jae Crowder finished with 15 points and Chris Paul had 10 points and 7 assists. Fifth game in Arizona to react after the two consecutive losses. Finals in style.