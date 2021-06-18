Middleton and Antetokounmpo can with Durant and tie the series

06/18/2021 at 7:04 AM CEST

. / Milwaukee

The eaves combination Khris middleton and the Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo it was a dotting machine with the Milwaukee Bucks who beat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 in the sixth game of the Eastern Conference semifinal tie. The Bucks’ victory put the tie (3-3) in the best-of-seven series and it will be necessary to play one more game to decide the winner of the tie when they meet on Saturday at the Barclays Center in New York.

Middleton came out with his best offensive game and contributed a 38-point double-double, including five 3-pointers of nine attempts, grabbed 10 rebounds, distributed five assists and recovered five balls, in a great defensive work, while Antetokoumpo also finished with a monumental double-double of 30 points, 17 rebounds and three assists, which helped the Bucks win, which was the only result that served them in order to continue in the competition. Antetokounmpo has 10 consecutive playoff double-doubles and four consecutive playoff games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Milwaukee was never far behind and opened the game completely in their favor with a 14-0 streak, which began with less than 8 minutes to go. Middleton responded to all the Nets’ comeback attempts to match his career-high touchdown total in the playoffs. Point guard Jrue Holiday also emerged as a key element in the Bucks’ attack by scoring 21 points, despite missing 9 of 10 3-point attempts, grabbing eight rebounds, delivering five assists and recovering four balls.

Middleton, Antetokounmpo and Holiday were the only three Bucks players to have double-digit numbers, but the rest of the team did a great job defensively. Although the Bucks made just 7 of 33 shots from outside the perimeter, they made up for it by outscoring the Nets 26-4 in fast break points.

Milwaukee bounced back two nights after blowing a 17-point lead in a 114-108 Game 5 loss at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, which featured an epic performance of 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists from star forward Kevin Durant. . Again, Durant was once again the leader of the Nets attack, but this time his contribution of another double-double of 32 points, 11 rebounds and three assists it was not enough to counteract the offensive production of Middleton and Antetokounmpo. Guard James Harden added 16 points, but he still looked like he was a lot less strong in his second game since returning from a right hamstring injury than he showed in the fifth. Harden had left the first game before the end of the opening minute of play, and returned in the fifth for 40 minutes but finished with five points after missing 9 of 10 shots from the field.

The Bucks held a 14-point lead early in the second half before Durant again provoked a comeback in the third quarter, scoring 10 straight points from the Nets during one stretch. Brooklyn cut Milwaukee’s lead to 72-67 with 1:27 left in the third when Harden made two free throws after being fouled on a three-point shot. Middleton restored Milwaukee’s double-digit lead by scoring the final six points of the third quarter, including a setback when the horn honked.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 15 early in the fourth quarter, but Brooklyn came back again with 10 straight points as Joe Harris’s 3-pointer made the 82-77 with 8:41 to play. Middleton responded again, drawing a foul on Harris as he hit a triple and made all three free throws. Those free throws started a 14-0 streak which included seven points from Antetokounmpo. The two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) capped the streak by turning an offensive rebound into a dunk with 6:24 left. Middleton had 5 of 8 3-point attempts, compared to 2 of 25 combined for the rest of the Bucks players, who are 5-0 against the Nets at home this season and have an overall playoff record at home. of 5-0. The Bucks are 12-2 in playoff games at Fiserv Forum.

The Nets used their 41st different starting lineup (Durant, Harden, Joe Harris, Blake Griffin and Jeff Green) of the season with another four or five different starters in 11 postseason games. Durant is one of only two players to score at least 30 points against the Bucks, at least seven times in a season (regular season and playoffs combined).

The legendary Michael Jordan had seven games of at least 30 points against Milwaukee in 1989-90.