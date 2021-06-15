MicroStrategy to sell $ 1 billion worth of shares to buy Bitcoin

MicroStrategy will sell up to $ 1 billion of its shares to buy more Bitcoin, according to a form published on June 14.

MicroStrategy, in its latest move to support Bitcoin, will sell up to $ 1 billion of its shares to buy BTC. The company released the corresponding SEC form on June 14. Its CEO, Michel Saylor, one of Bitcoin’s staunchest advocates, also broke the news on Twitter.

MicroStrategy has not stopped doubling its bet on Bitcoin, having made its purchases of BTC considerably profitable with the upward momentum of the first months of 2021. It is clear that the company and its main figure are betting on Bitcoin to grow in the future.

The company is one of those that keep their word. Just yesterday, on June 14, he sold $ 500 million in secured notes to buy about 11,900 BTC. The news boosted MicroStrategy’s share price by 12%.

MicroStrategy’s interest in Bitcoin goes beyond buying BTC and holding the asset. The CEO of the company is engaging in more educational and awareness efforts, including the launch of a Bitcoin Mining Council.

Michael Saylor and the Bitcoin Mining Council

Saylor recently announced that the newly launched Bitcoin Mining Council would have a meeting on June 16 to discuss Bitcoin’s energy consumption and possible green energy solutions. It should be noted that Elon Musk will not be on the mining council, although in the past he made a call related to the council.

Elon Musk and Twitter

Musk’s tweets unleashed a storm of headlines related to Bitcoin’s energy consumption, which subsequently caused the price of the cryptocurrency to plunge. The Tesla CEO said the company would stop accepting Bitcoin payments to buy Tesla cars until mining switched to cleaner energy sources.

Recently, he updated the situation saying that if approximately 50% of mining was confirmed to use clean energy, as well as a “positive future trend”, Tesla would start accepting Bitcoin again. This helped the rise in the price of BTC, in addition to the approval of the Taproot update for the network.

Bitcoin and the environment

The Bitcoin Mining Council is an organization comprised of individuals, groups, and miners who will focus on making positive changes to network mining. The council’s website states that Elon Musk will not be involved, assuaging market concerns about the Tesla CEO, with whom many are displeased.

