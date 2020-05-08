New Surface devices and accessories are designed to help you work, learn, connect and play from anywhere

This Wednesday Microsoft announced the arrival of the Surface devices and accessories to Mexico by the end of the year.

It’s about the Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds and accessories whose objective is that users maintain productivity and connectivity.

As a company, we are focused on supporting our consumers during these times of change. From making Microsoft Teams available to everyone to evolving Microsoft 365, we want to make sure that every person and every organization has the tools they need to stay connected and productive, ”said Panos Panay, Product Manager, Windows + Devices, and Robin Seiler, corporate vice president, Devices.

Microsoft reported that when designing a Surface device you think about the work, location, portability and performance that each user can have.

The products announced this Wednesday are:

Surface Go 2 offers incredible value in a lightweight and portable design, making it a great device for anyone in the business or family.

Surface Book 3 is our most powerful laptop ever. Designed for professionals who need desktop-level performance, anywhere, this is the most powerful workstation.

Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds round out the Surface experience, helping you stay focused wherever you are and stay connected to the people who matter most. Microsoft photo.

further Microsoft It presented two accessories bundles also thought of productivity, comfort and even location.

The Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop reduces fatigue and gives exceptional comfort and control with a split keyboard that features a padded palm rest and a thumb rest cursor. The Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop gives you a complete keyboard set with a slim and modern design, as well as a slim mouse that fits perfectly in your hand, “said the company.

The new products of Microsoft They are already available from this Wednesday on presale in some online stores.

In Mexico and South Africa They will be available at the end of this 2020.

With our most comprehensive Surface portfolio, we now have devices and accessories that meet a number of our customers’ needs, “said Robin Seiler, corporate vice president of Devices for Microsoft.

With information from Microsoft