2019 and 2020 are good years for Bluetooth headsets. Apple’s AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds grab much of the eye, and competing against them is no easy feat. As we read in Winfuture there is a giant willing to join the competition, nothing more and nothing less than Microsoft. The company already has its Microsoft Surface Earbuds ready, some in-ear headphones that will compete in the range of 200 euros.

We will therefore review the characteristics of these headphones, since they were presented last year but its launch was delayed that left us with no date of arrival in European territory.

May 6 as chosen date

The Microsoft Surface Earbuds were announced six months ago by the hand of Microsoft itself. Despite knowing its design and some of its functions, the presentation date was unknown. The company delayed their launch, announcing that they would arrive in spring, but the day was not detailed.

From WinFuture they affirm that Microsoft’s in-ear headphones will arrive on May 6 to Europe, at a price that will start at 199 euros. Price may vary by country, price significantly lower than AirPods Pro and more expensive than Samsung Galaxy Buds +.

The Microsoft Surface Earbuds promise up to 24 hours of autonomy if we use the box, 8 if we use them without it

These in-ear headphones will have a weight of 7.2 grams each, accompanied by a box of 40 grams. Regarding what’s important, the speaker, will have a diameter of 13.6 millimeters, active suppression of ambient noise and Bluetooth 4.2, missing here Bluetooth 5.0 at this point in 2020, which allows better energy management. However, the company insures up to 24 hours of use using the box, up to 8 hours without it.

In addition to operating under gesture control, it should be noted that Microsoft Earbuds will have integration with Suite 365 (Office, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.), so we can control these applications and programs from the headphones, obtain translation on time real, use Office dictation and so on. Similarly, they will have a fast connection to connect them to any device with just one click.

Track | WinFuture

Share



Surface Earbuds have a filing date: Microsoft’s response to AirPods is imminent, according to leaks