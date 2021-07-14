Microsoft’s new cloud operating system available for any device

After many rumors about an operating system in the cloud, those of Redmond have just confirmed Windows 356. What was known as ‘Cloud PC’ and that was highly anticipated since it was to Windows 10 what Google Stadia or Microsoft xCloud are to consoles.

One of the main claims of this new platform is that the system can run on a variety of devices. Windows 365 will work in any modern browser, allowing it to be used on Apple devices, Android devices and Linux devices beyond PCs.

Our settings, apps and customization accessible as long as we have a browser at hand

The main claim of Windows 365 is to always have available a personalized Windows with all the apps and settings, talking about Windows 10 and explaining in the official statement that Windows 11 will be available under this platform when it is generally available. In other words, whether on a personal or work device, you can always access what would be the same computer, simply by pulling the browser.

This operating system in the cloud promises to give more versatility to users, especially in the face of teleworking and to be able to access what would be our office computer from home or from anywhere, even a mobile with Android or iOS or a computer with Windows or Linux. Thus, whatever the case, what they offer is for the user to continue working from the point where they left off, without the hardware being a limitation, although it remains to see the specific details at this level.

The era of the Cloud PC

Finally Cloud PC was not the name of the product, but one of the terms that Redmond understands as a new category of equipment with the existence of a cloud operating system like this one. Of course, it is a product totally aimed at the business environment, being available as we will see at the end for companies and not for private users.

Based on Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365 incorporates analysis of the network connection status and the Watchdog service, to run continuous diagnostics and to avoid that the operation is not the most adequate. They also emphasize the safety, since it is that there is no data physically stored on the device and having been based on the Zero Trust system.

And the price? Microsoft is not releasing at the moment. We know it will be a platform available for companies and that will be available with subscription models with monthly payments from August 2, 2021. So we will be waiting to see all the details and publish the prices as soon as they are provided.