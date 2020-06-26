It is an open secret that Microsoft is not preparing a single next-generation console, but two. The first of these is the Xbox Series X, which we know from the previous year officially. However, those from Redmond also work in a Second lowest-performing and cheapest hardware: Xbox Lockhart. Today the portal . echoed the Technical specifications which is also known as Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series S would achieve a graphics performance of 4 Teraflops. The Xbox Series X, meanwhile, reaches 12 Teraflops

According to the mentioned medium, the characteristics were obtained from the Xbox Series X development kit, since it has a modality that can replicate the performance of the Xbox Series S. Thus, the console would offer 7.5 GB of usable RAM, a slower CPU and a GPU with performance of up to 4 Teraflops, approximately. The older sister, as we already know, reaches 16 GB of RAM (13.5 usable) and 12 Teraflops for the GPU.

The source explains that the Lockhart mode allows developers to measure the performance of their games on both consoles. While the Xbox Series X will be able to offer titles in 4K resolution, the Xbox Series S would stay in 1080p or 1440p. The latter is a fairly popular resolution in PC video games, so they are not negligible figures for hardware that will hit the market at an affordable price. Previous reports point to 200 dollars.

Microsoft has never spoken about the Xbox Series S, however, there are several clues that ensure its existence. First, the company registered the « Xbox Series » brand, leaving the door open for several next-gen consoles. They themselves recognized that the name « Series » would allow them to offer other models in the future. Furthermore, recently a developer found a mention of Lockhart in the Xbox One operating system code:

Further mentions for Lockhart are scattered throughout the Xbox One OS – including the development tools and more. Raises interest given @ XB1_HexDecimal’s information. pic.twitter.com/sLFmp3XTi5 – Billy (@bllyhlbrt) June 25, 2020

. believes that Xbox Series S will launch at the same time as Xbox Series Xthat is, during the last quarter of 2020. If the information is correct, then its official presentation is imminent. Recall that Microsoft plans to hold another Xbox event during July, although they have not yet revealed the specific date. The company’s objective would be to offer a cheap proposal that allows consumers enter the next generation without spending so much money, but sacrificing technical potential. Of course, all games would be compatible with both consoles.