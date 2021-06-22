Microsoft’s bid to bring down Google Docs

Microsoft is transforming its classic office suite into a powerful productivity tool. Fluid Office presents a new working paradigm in which individual applications such as Word, Excel or PowerPoint are converted into dynamic and collaborative modules that can come together in the same document.

At Redmond they seek to get away from the concept of having to use specific applications for different tasks. The Fluid Office modules allow, for example, to work with a dynamic data analysis table from a spreadsheet and a presentation with slides in the same document, without the need to interleave between Excel and PowerPoint.

Fluid Office wants users to stop thinking about where they will save their documents or by what means (mail, pendrive, etc.) they will share them with their work or study colleagues. As the tool is web-based, documents are automatically saved in the cloud. This allows for easy sharing, without leaving the work screen.

Teamwork is another of the pillars that Microsoft seeks to strengthen. With the advent of Google Docs, Office lagged behind in offering a dynamic collaborative work experience. The tools seemed to have been left in time, with rough performance when working with multiple users on different devices.

Fluid Office promises to work very well with few or many people collaborating on a document at the same time. The components, according to Microsoft, are designed to work in real time. This would give the tool a necessary dynamic in these times, where a flexible and interconnected world predominates.

How to start using Fluid Office?

Microsoft has indicated that the rollout of Fluid Office is progressive. The tool, in the form of a preview, now available on Office.com for Office 365 and business account users. Also coming to Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams throughout the year.

Microsoft’s plans are ambitious. It is expected that in the future the Fluid Office modules will also reach the desktop applications of the office suite. In addition, it is sought that developers can also benefit from this solution web-based to power your collaborative applications.

