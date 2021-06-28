Microsoft xCloud now runs on custom Xbox Series X and is now available to everyone on PC and iOS

Microsoft’s cloud-based video game streaming service has made significant strides in recent days. The company has announced that xCloud now runs under Xbox Series X hardware to improve performance. On the other hand, it is finally available to anyone on iOS and PC, without the need for an invitation.

Since the end of April of this year xCloud has been available on iPhone, iPad and desktop by invitation. This means that only users who had an access invitation could access the service to play. Not anymore, now anyone can access directly if you have the following:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Compatible video game controller. Internet connectivity of 10 Mpbs or more. Windows 10 or higher, iOS 14.4 or higher or Android 6 or higher. In Microsoft Edge browser, Google Chrome or Apple Safari 14.

Microsoft has not had it easy to reach Apple devices, especially due to the rules of the Apple application store that does not allow this type of apps. However, in the end they have gotten away with offering the service through the browser. Something that Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now or Google Stadia has also done. Lately Apple has been more flexible about it.

From Xbox Series X to mobile

It’s what xCloud is allowing right now. Run Xbox Series X games and performance on mobile devices basic or computers with hardly any specifications. As announced by Microsoft, they have updated their servers to accommodate custom Xbox Series X hardware.

The result is shorter loading time and higher number of frames per second. Of course, they indicate that to guarantee “the lowest latency and the experience of the highest quality in the widest set of devices” it will be limited to 1080p and up to 60 fps for now.

Video game streaming is gaining more and more popularity. With the tendency to abandon the entire physical format and bet on the cloud, video games seem to be the ones that are going to be affected the most by this. And, who knows, maybe the next-gen console is just TV. A challenge for video game stores.

