Microsoft would have abandoned Windows 10X to focus on the update ‘Sun Valley’ | Technology

Microsoft would have abandoned, at least temporarily, the development of Windows 10X, which seems that it will never be launched on the market.

One of the big launches expected from Microsoft for this year was its new operating system called Windows 10X, a version that we have already talked about in depth and that could end up never being released on the market according to the latest information that has emerged.

And it is that since the first information of Windows 10X, those of Redmond have been changing the course of a development that seems to have not convinced and will not finally reach any port.

Windows 10X was originally conceived to support new dual-screen devices, but with the passage of time it was defined as an alternative to ChromeOS and finally it seems that it was going to be destined for certain mainstream computers. Apparently none of the above will end up happening.

As reported from Petri, Microsoft would have abandoned, at least for this year, the launch of Windows 10X. In general, this type of plan change seems to completely rule out a project that was lost adrift for months.

Looks like the Redmond guys are totally dedicated to launch the new update for Windows 10 called Sun Valley later this year, with a refreshed user experience, and with some elements that seem to come from those first vaunted features for Windows 10X.

Those from Redmond have been thinking about how to fit Windows 10X into the market without affecting the current Windows 10, and that is that diversifying a market that right now they dominate perfectly in computers could end up being negative in the long term.

Windows 10 has many good things, but also a few that drive us crazy. We teach you how to deactivate them once and for all.

However, Microsoft has not spoken publicly about Windows 10X for a long time, specifically since 2020, so the roadmap would have changed completely and the operating system would have already very difficult to end up appearing on the market.