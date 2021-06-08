Microsoft would be preparing a camera with four sensors under the screen for its new Surface | Technology

Redmon’s company would be preparing a technology that would allow it to introduce four cameras under the screen of its terminals. It is possible that in the future Microsoft Surfaces will be pure innovation in terms of design.

Microsoft does not want to be left behind when it comes to innovation in the hardware of its devices. At least this is what can be deduced from the new patents that have come to light. These designs are curious and focus on solving the dilemma of how to integrate a camera under the screen of a terminal.

Microsoft devices are usually laptops, although there are some exceptions such as the Microsoft Surface Duo which is a mobile device or the Microsoft Surface Earbuds. And, it is to the first teams to which this new patent is destined.

The curious thing about this whole matter is that Microsoft would be considering introducing four cameras under the screen of its terminals. A camera is already an intense design exercise for companies, but it seems that for Microsoft that the future is four and in a specific way.

These cameras would be in the center of the upper part of the devices and would be covered by a glass that would form the Microsoft logo. The difference is that the Redmon company logo has four colors: blue, green, red and yellow.

The glasses would be tinted and therefore the cameras would see through these glasses. The patent indicates that these colors would act as a kind of filter to improve image capture.. It would be based on the decomposition of the images according to a color and then combined.

This Microsoft laptop is available in various configurations, with an 11th generation Core i5 or i7 processor, also Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7, as well as variable storage, always of the SSD type.

When taking a photograph, the Microsoft logo would vary its intensity in order to improve the passage of light to the camera sensor. It is a curious way of imagining cameras under the screen and quite different from what has been seen so far. This may not make it to a real device, but only the future can tell..