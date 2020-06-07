Microsoft is working on two new features for quick notes in Windows 10 that will allow us to extend all notes for better viewing and also tag them to categorize them appropriately, making it easier to search.

The quick notes in Windows 10 They are one of the most used applications in the operating system if you are one of those who use the computer to work, something that allows us to make a series of annotations that can be accessed practically at the click of a button.

The sticky notes in Windows 10 have practically not undergone any changes since their original installation, and thanks to them we will be able to write down reminders or specific information that we need to access at any time, and having it on our desktop so that it is easily locatable. However it is an application that could be further improved, and Microsoft is already working on new features.

As they have discovered since Aggiornamenti Lumia, the two new functionalities that are going to arrive at the quick notes in Windows 10 will be extended mode and also tag handling.

On the one hand we have the extended mode, basically what it provides us with is an option to spread all these individual notes on the screen, so that they are better displayed at a glance with greater details, and without opening one and the other. Of course, they can also be separated as individual notes and therefore closed and opened at the user’s request.

On the other hand the label handling It will allow us to add labels to each of our notes using a hashtag, which would allow us to categorize them and therefore locate them later simply by writing said label. This is especially useful if we have a multitude of labels and we do not know exactly in which we have certain information pointed.

At the moment it is unknown when these will be released new features for quick notes in Windows 10, because what has been leaked is a preliminary version and it is not known for sure when the Redmond will put it in the fray for the stable version of the operating system.

[Vía: mspoweruser]