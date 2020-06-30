The Redmond just announced the arrival in Microsoft Word of a plagiarism detector —A similarity checker, as the company specifically calls it — based on Bing’s search technology.

The objective of this tool, which can already be tested by Office 365 users for educational areas A3 and A5, is to help anyone who dedicates himself to writing, both for studies and work, to increase the originality of your texts and learn about ways of attribution more appropriate through tools that facilitate the insertion of relevant quotes.

Microsoft Word Similarity Checker will be available in a few weeks

“This can help writers focus less on the mechanics of writing and more on content.”, Mike Tholfsen, chief product manager of Microsoft Education, assured in the announcement of this launch.

From punishing copies to teaching about attribution in academia

Although this approach to improving writing and not so much to discovering plagiarism can be confusing, it has a reason and is that currently teachers focus more on students discovering their own voice, making use of citations as necessary, than on punishing copies, as he explains from the Microsoft blog dedicated to the educational field.

That is why this tool works while writing detecting those parts of the text that match pages of information on a topic, for example, alerting about this similarity and the need to add the quote accordingly, between different styles available, with just a few clicks.

Text blocks of more than forty words that exactly match a text will be automatically formatted with quotation marks

In addition, text blocks of more than forty words that exactly match a text that has been found by the technology of the Bing search engine over the network will be automatically formatted with quotation marks, as a quote, although the user can delete them if they wish.

In addition, these changes will bring with them an analysis of the texts useful for those who wish to improve them, paying attention to the artificial intelligence of the Redmond people behind this study. Preliminary versions of Office, as reported by Microsoft, already include this similarity checker, although the feature will be released for general availability during the month of July. At the moment, it will work in English, although more languages ​​will be added at the end of the year.

