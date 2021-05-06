Microsoft will stop sending personal data to the US and will save it on European servers to be the first to adapt after the ‘Privacy Shield’

Microsoft is the first major technology company to announce that will save all personal data of European users on servers in Europe. Microsoft thus takes another step in the middle of the confusing legal situation in which we find ourselves after the cancellation of the ‘Privacy Shield’, last July.

According to the Redmond company, they will go “one step beyond our existing data storage commitments and allow all data to be processed and stored in the European Union. In other words, we will not need to move your data outside the EU“.

Microsoft’s European user data will be stored in Europe

A decision that will apply to all their cloud services, which includes Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365. From Microsoft they have already started this initiative and plan to complete implementation by the end of the year.

The company explains that they continue to work with clients and regulators and will make the necessary adjustments in the coming months. The plan includes “any personal data in the diagnostic data and data generated by the service, and the personal data used for the technical service.” At present they maintain servers in 13 European countries, including Spain.

Following a complaint in 2018 for the transfer of rights, Microsoft announced that they were going to apply the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) worldwide, not just in Europe. With today’s announcement they become the first major technology company to adopt this measure to save all data on European servers.

The Court of Justice of the European Union considers that the United States does not guarantee an adequate level of protection and ruled that companies cannot send European personal data to the US. An order that companies like Facebook, Amazon or Google still do not comply with and in fact calls into question the performance of thousands of companies.

For large companies like Microsoft this may mean a change in the way they work, but they have enough resources to be able to manage servers in Europe. The same does not happen for small and medium-sized American companies that work in Europe, where the cancellation of the ‘Privacy Shield’ is a problem for them.

In this regard, from the AMETIC business associations, the Spanish Association of Startups and Adigital have proposed to the European Data Protection Committee (CEPD) that it does not sanction these companies until the new legislation is formulated that encompasses this matter.

Microsoft anticipates future legislation

Samuel Parra, a lawyer specializing in Data Protection, explains to Xataka that “these data transfers need another type of regulatory framework. The European Commission is working on something else, another ‘Privacy Shield’, but it does not yet exist.”

The expert explains that this situation has led data protection agencies such as the German one to recommend that companies such as Mailchimp not be used, since they do not have adequate coverage. Although, Parra remembers that it is not the first time that a similar situation has been experienced. When ‘Safe Harbor’, the previous legislation that regulated the sending of data, was annulled, It was also about 7 or 8 months without legal framework until ‘Privacy Shield’ was born. Now that it has been canceled again, we are again in a situation like before, where there is no regulation that reflects how this data should be treated.

“Simply hosting data in Europe is not enough to know if we are complying with the legislation or not. The important thing is who owns the server “, says Parra. If the US regulations are incompatible with the RGPD, Microsoft or the company that is, it will be seen in a situation. This is what Facebook said in September of last year, when you left the door open to shutting down in Europe if you couldn’t send your data to the US.

For the moment, Microsoft has announced this decision not to send the personal data of European users to the US A measure that the rest of technology companies have not yet adopted and prepares Microsoft for a future new European law that contemplates how data must be managed.

