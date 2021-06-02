Microsoft will show us its "Next-generation Windows" June 24: This is what we can expect

Satya Nadella doesn’t usually make bombastic announcements, but he spoke a few days ago that he was especially excited about what he would be like. “Next-generation Windows“.

That comment has created certain expectations, and We will be able to know what awaits us on June 24: Microsoft has summoned the media for a special event in which they will show us “what’s next for Windows.”

Windows promises a makeover

Nadella was already advancing that the next big Windows update will be “one of the most important of the decade“, and thus proposed a change that is probably focused in a very special way to the interface of this operating system.

{“videoId”: “x816ykc”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “WINDOWS 10: 9 VERY USEFUL and LITTLE KNOWN TRICKS”}

Microsoft has been making changes to that interface for some time, adding light and dark themes or changes to the start menu, and that effort seems to have a special climax thanks to the Sun Valley project that precisely raises that change of look in Windows.

Visual enhancements will probably affect the iconography —Which have been retouching lately— and probably other sections of the system that could raise interesting news when working with this operating system that has been with us for six years.

That big update could have another key component: that of a totally revamped app store and that it is precisely one of the clear failures so far of Microsoft.

Their attempts to offer an option analogous to the one that the App Store or the Play Store propose in iOS and Android have not caught on, and today the Microsoft Store is still without curdling between users.

That could change with that store that would also pose another radical change in its operation, which would open the doors to payment platforms not controlled by Microsoft, something that seems almost done on purpose so that we remember that Apple is being judged in the United States just because of the tight control it has of the App Store.

The Microsoft event will take place at 5:00 p.m. CEST on June 24 (5:00 p.m. also in Spanish peninsular time), and in Engadget we will be covering everything that Microsoft discovers us in that interesting meeting.

Via | The Verge

