Microsoft will present the new generation of Windows on June 24 | Technology

Microsoft will unveil its new Windows this month. What can we expect from the next generation of Windows?

Speculation is over. It’s official now. Microsoft will present the new generation of Windows on June 24 at 5:00 p.m., Spanish time. This is certified by the online call for the event.

The importance of the quote is reflected because this keynote will be presented by the CEO of the company himself, Satya Nadella, as well as by the head of products, Panos Panay, according to the North American press.

It was Nadella himself who revealed the new Windows a few weeks ago at the Build 2021 developer conference, where he commented: “We will soon share one of the most important Windows updates of the last decade to unlock greater economic opportunities for developers and creators. I’ve been using it myself for the past few months and am incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows. “

It is not very clear what Microsoft means by new generation of Windows, although it has given some clues.

What can we expect from the new Windows 10? Is this a major update within Windows 10, or will we really have new Windows?

This second update of the year is known as Sun Valley. Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on a great visual improvement of Windows 10 which promises to modernize the entire interface, with new menus and the return of some old acquaintances, such as widgets.

We also know that Microsoft is preparing a complete redesign of the Windows Store, Y new experiences like Cloud PC, a remote desktop of the cloud-based operating system that can be accessed remotely from any device, anywhere.

This Microsoft laptop is available in various configurations, with an 11th generation Core i5 or i7 processor, also Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7, as well as variable storage, always of the SSD type.

Cloud PC will not replace any existing service, but will be a new service that will have different rates depending on the consumption of resources that each person will do.

It is also likely that Windows 10 add specific tools and apps to work with two screens and flexible screens, now that it seems that the idea of ​​a separate operating system has been parked.

And we will see what happens with ARM processor support, now that they are an alternative to Intel, as Apple has shown.

There are many unknowns, and we will surely have some surprises. The mystery will unfold next June 24 at 5:00 p.m., Spanish time. In ComputerHoy.com we will tell you live.