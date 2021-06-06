Microsoft will now automatically update your computer to the new version of Windows 10 | Technology

Microsoft is training its machine learning algorithm to install the latest Windows 10 update for you.

If you meet the requirements, it is expected that Microsoft automatically update your PC to Windows 10 version 21H1, a feature update that you may have already downloaded to your computer, depending on the configuration you have.

The Redmond have begun to train your machine learning algorithms by automatically updating Windows 10 2004 devices to Windows 10 21H1, specifically those computers that would be fully compatible so that there is no problem with this type of updates.

In 2009 the Redmonds announced that they were using their machine learning algorithms to improve the reliability of the Windows Update experience, thus avoiding that problem with operating system updates.

Specifically, in a blog post, Microsoft noted that “to help with the complexity of the issues that we need to assess, we are increasing our investments in machine learning (ML) technologies. Machine learning helps us detect potential problems more quickly and helps us decide the best time to update each PC once the version of Windows is available. “

The 21H1 feature update has been available since last month, but as it is a staggered update, most laptops don’t have it installed yet. It is expected that with the use of this machine learning algorithm, more and more computers will receive the update of functions.

Apparently, it is an optional update and you could cause it to be downloaded if you click on the “check for updates” button within Windows Update, located in your operating system settings.

Although it is an optional update, at least initially, As of June 2 the Redmond already announced that they had started automatically updating the devices from Windows 10 2004 to Windows 10 21H1 to train your machine learning algorithms.

This can be read on the Windows 10 21H1 notifications and known issues page: “We also started the first phase of our machine learning (ML) training implementation, targeting devices on Windows 10 version 2004 to automatically upgrade to Windows 10 version 21H1 “.

Clarify who are limiting the availability of this update for the next few weeks, so if you don’t have it yet, don’t worry, because it would have to be when it falls.

Microsoft is already working on the next version of Windows to be announced on June 24, and a few details have already been released.