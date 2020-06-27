To avoid confusion, Microsoft has made a risky decision to make it more difficult for us to Postpone Windows 10 updates on professional computers, leaving less freedom for the user.

As you well know, it is possible to pause Windows 10 updates from Windows Update if you have the Home version of the operating system for up to 35 days, but those users with a version of Windows 10 Pro, Education and Enterprise have had greater freedom to Time to postpone these updates until a maximum of 365 days, something that will no longer be possible from the Windows 10 2004 version, which is the one that was deployed in the month of May.

Pausing updates is a great invention, since it allows users to have enough time to prepare their equipment to receive large updates, thus avoiding errors.

Since Windows 10 version 1703, Windows 10 Pro, Education and Enterprise users have been able to postpone updates for a specific time up to a maximum of 365 days, but since Windows 10 2004 Microsoft has withdrawn this freedom so that users can postpone updates, reducing them to just 35 days.

Microsoft recently modified the documentation for professionals in Windows 10, noting that “last year we changed the update installation policies for Windows 10 so that they only target devices that are running a feature update version that is near the end of service . As a result, many devices only update once a year, ”reads the change.

To which they continue that “to allow all devices to take full advantage of this policy change and to avoid confusion, we have eliminated the postponements of the advanced options page of the Windows Update configuration from the 2004 version of Windows 10” .

Windows 10 version 1903 will come with fewer new features than previous versions, but with the idea of ​​improving Microsoft’s operating system as much as possible.

In any case, Microsoft has included a workaround for those users who want to continue betting on postponing these types of updates for a longer amount of time and it can be done through a setting within the group policies in Windows 10.

For this, the user must enter the computer configuration and then “administrative templates”, and from there locate “Windows components”, “Windows update” and “Windows update for companies”. Once we arrive we will be able to select when we receive compilations of preliminary versions and feature updates.

