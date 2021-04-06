Microsoft will make virtual reality headsets for US Army soldiers.



The contract indicates that Microsoft will manufacture 120,000 augmented reality headsets, for which it will earn $ 21.88 billion dollars over a period of 10 years. Pictured is the HoloLens 2 helmet, on which the new model for the military is based.

Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP / Getty Images

Microsoft and the US Army have announced that the augmented reality headsets, based on the HoloLens 2, will go into production from a prototype that has been in development since 2018.

The Comprehensive Visual Augmentation System “offers a platform that will keep soldiers safer and more effective. The program offers heightened situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision making in a variety of settings, ”said Alex Kipman, a Microsoft mixed reality technician, according to CNET.

The hardware resembles the HoloLens 2, but with additional customizations for the mobile connection, as well as additional sensors such as thermal and night vision.

The HoloLens 2 is a $ 3,500 targeted device that went on sale in 2019. The device overlays 3D augmented reality holograms on the real world and uses the user’s hand and eye tracking to interact with apps and objects.

Microsoft has worked with the US Army for two years to create what they call a soldier-centric design to make the prototype. The augmented reality helmets “will provide soldiers with the tools and capabilities necessary to achieve their mission”.

The device consists of multiple technologies that allow the soldier to fight, rehearse and train using a single platform. It includes thermal and high-resolution night sensors that the military says will improve situational awareness and decision-making.

