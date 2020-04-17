Microsoft announced a xbox one x special edition inspired in Cyberpunk 2077. To commemorate the upcoming release of the long-awaited RPG title, the tech will launch a console limited edition with a design inspired by the cyberpunk theme.

The Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 edition features glow in the dark stickersas well as custom panels and laser-tuned details. He two-color knob – gray and silver – it has red buttons and some markings inspired by the graffiti of Night City, the fictional setting of the game.

Outside of that and a copy of the game when available, the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 edition will not include extras. The capacity is 1TB And the chosen controller has the conventional design that comes with other Xbox One. It would have been interesting to offer more goodies, especially considering that CD Projekt RED usually gets involved in surprising special editions of their games.

The exact price or release date is currently unknown. The trailer indicates that the console will be available in June, three months before the date of departure of Cyberpunk 2077. This announcement paints to be one of the multiple versions to be announced by Microsoft at his pre-E3 press conference.

Is it worth buying an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro in 2020?

In a 2020 in which the Xbox Series X It will debut some wonder if it is advisable to get a new Xbox One. The truth is the first year could be difficult for Microsoft and Sony due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, which would not only affect manufacturing times, but has also created a world Economic crisis.

It is likely that Microsoft and Sony make price cuts to their most powerful consoles this year. If you ask us, it is definitely a good time to buy a current generation console. The last year is usually the most interesting in terms of releases and reductions at the original price.

Both the Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro are intermediate versions with powerful specifications compared to the original consoles released in 2013. As an added detail, Microsoft offers Smart Delivery, where you can buy a game for Xbox One and update it for free to their Xbox Series X version,

