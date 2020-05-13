Outlook It is one of the key pieces in the Microsoft productivity ecosystem, and that is that email is far from going out of style in professional environments. Thus, some of the improvements that await the service include several of those already seen in its most direct competition, Gmail. Although it is not a surprise either: Microsoft has long gone after Google.

In this regard, Microsoft has updated the roadmap with the features it is preparing to implement in its Microsoft 365 productivity suite, and although there is a bit of everything, the most striking ones point to Outlook and very reminiscent of what Google has done in recent times, as collected in Ars Technica.

Outlook, following the steps of Gmail

Specifically, users of Microsoft’s email service will sooner rather than later enjoy the text prediction and autocompletion, which will also be used in the same way as in Gmail: the application will predict what you are about to write and will allow you to complete the word or phrase by pressing the Tab key.

Another more interesting novelty if possible and that Gmail users have also had at their disposal for a while is “send later”, that is, the option to schedule messages to be sent at a certain date and time. Both developments, in fact, were added by Gmail last year, on the occasion of its fifteenth anniversary.

Beyond Outlook, the rest of the services and applications that make up the Microsoft 365 productivity suite are preparing other changes, such as a better integration of personal calendars with work calendars, «a mobile web redesign, a general redesign of the task interface and a new editor with ‘Microsoft 365-powered capabilities’, among others.

Unlike Google, which has worked a lot from home in terms of its ecosystem of productivity applications, Microsoft has managed to renew it with a check, buying applications such as Accompli (Outlook), Sunrise (calendar) or the recently disappeared Wunderlist (Microsoft To Do). But the move went well: It has been years on Google’s heels on the Web.

Be that as it may, Google has Gmail, which is still the best free email service; Photos, which is also number one for the storage of photos … and Microsoft has its Office, which is also unrivaled in its category, as is OneNote. For not going to compare more applications. Competition is maintained, it seems, which is always healthy.