         Microsoft will give $ 100,000 rewards to anyone who manages to hack its Linux-based operating system

Microsoft has announced $ 100,000 rewards to the person who manages to hack Azure Sphere OS, its first Linux-based operating system focused on the Internet of Things. The initiative It is similar to others that large technology companies use to test the security of their operating systems.

Microsoft has called this challenge Azure Sphere Security Research Challenge, and is an extension of the Azure Security Labs announced last year. Now the company wants to check the strength of its recent system in terms of security, which, as in other areas, is also crucial in the Internet of Things, where millions of devices can be used in DDoS attacks that knock down the Internet.

Microsoft offers $ 100,000 to anyone who manages to execute code in the Pluton security subsystem, or in Secure World, the operating environment in which only the security monitor provided by Microsoft runs.

How to Participate in the Microsoft Security Challenge

Microsoft has opened a deadline for submitting applications to participate in the challenge that ends on May 15. The company has to analyze them, and will inform those interested in participating if they have been accepted by email.

Once all participants are selected, they will be able to experience and demonstrate Azure Sphere OS failures from June 1 to August 31. To prepare for the different scenarios proposed, the company urges you to read the Azure Spere documentation.

In addition to the maximum rewards proposed, the company advances that when critical vulnerabilities are found, an extra 20% will be paid compared to what is already offered in the public Azure rewards program, while those rated as important will receive an extra 10% .

At the moment, Azure Sphere is not widely used, and in fact it can only run on MediaTek MT3620 chips, but for Microsoft it is key to continue growing in the Internet of Things and in the cloud, which is already Microsoft’s largest hardware business. At the moment, it already has large clients such as Starbucks that have decided to use the Linux-based system in their premises equipment.

