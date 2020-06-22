Goodbye to Mixer, Microsoft couldn’t cope with Twitch and decided to cut it short by announcing that broadcasting service to close July 22. The company signed an agreement with Facebook Gaming, which means that all streamers will switch to this service starting today.

According to ., Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division, mentioned that the company started late and the move to Facebook is going to be good for the community Mixer, who will benefit from the audience and properties of the technology.

Microsoft tried to compete and even signed Tyler « Ninja » Blevins, Fortnite’s most popular streamer, who emigrated to Mixer for an estimated amount between 20 and 30 million. Later it was made of other personalities, such as King Gothalion and Shroud. Unfortunately for Facebook, the three streamers are not part of the contract and from today they are free to return to Twitch or their platform of choice.

The Transition from Mixer to Facebook Gaming will start from today and will end on July 22. On that date the app will stop operating and all users will be redirected to Mark Zuckerberg’s gaming platform. Mixer memberships will also be migrated to Facebook, while Ember balances or Mixer Pro viewer subscriptions will be refunded on an Xbox Live gift card.

Project xCloud, the important part of Mixer and Facebook Gaming

The agreement with Facebook has another objective and is Project xCloud. Microsoft will work to offer your streaming games service to the Facebook Gaming community, which would guarantee a large audience. According to Phil Spencer, this leaves them in a great place to launch more xCloud content and provide the ability to play from there.

With One click, Facebook Gaming users will access xCloud, a service that seeks to position itself in the future. While it will still be a few years before we see streaming gaming as an option, signing with a company like Facebook would leave Microsoft well positioned against its closest competitor, Google Stadia, and achieve the 2,000 million users that they are looking for in the long term. .

The success of the platforms is not just about streamers. Mixer was late for the party and did so with a complicated user interface. The signing of Ninja was a respite, although the reality is that it could never compete with Twitch and the streamers themselves suffered a sharp drop in the audience.

Now Ninja and Shroud are free to sign an agreement with whomever they wish. Vivek Sharma, Head of Facebook Gaming