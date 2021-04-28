Microsoft will change the font of Windows and Office in 2022, and asks users for help | Technology

After 14 years, Microsoft has announced that next year it will change the default fonts for Windows and Office.

During decades, Microsoft’s default font it has basically always been the most widely used typeface in the world. When activated by default in Windows, Office, the Mail app, etc., it has been used in millions of documents, letters, e-mails, and much more.

Yes Times New Roman is one of the most popular fonts, it’s because Microsoft used it for years. Until 2017, which changed it to Calibri. And now comes the time for another change. Windows, Office and the rest of Microsoft applications will change their default font in 2022. And here comes the big question: which one to choose?

It is not an easy decision. A default typeface has to have many qualities, sometimes antagonistic. It has to be discreet, but at the same time elegant and pleasant. It should be comfortable to read, that it goes unnoticed but at the same time that it does not detract from the document. Designing and choosing one is not easy. Microsoft has five candidates, and asks you to choose one.

These new Microsoft default font candidate fonts called Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford, and Grandview. We include the description given by the company on its blog. If you enter the link you can read interviews with its creators.

TENORITE, by Erin McLaughlin and Wei Huang

Tenorite It has the overall look of a traditional sans serif workhorse (a sans serif font, or a stroke at the ends, like Times New Roman), but with a warmer, friendlier style. Elements such as large dots, accents, and punctuation make Tenorite is comfortable to read in small sizes on screen, and the sharp-looking shapes and wide characters create a generally open feel.

BIERSTADT, by Steve Matteson

Bierstadt it is a sans serif typeface accurate and contemporary Inspired by Swiss typeface from the mid-20th century. A versatile typeface that expresses simplicity and rationality in a very readable form, Bierstadt is also remarkably clear with stroke finishes that emphasize order and restraint.

This Microsoft laptop is available in various configurations, with an 11th generation Core i5 or i7 processor, also Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7, as well as variable storage, always of the SSD type.

SKEENA, by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow

Skeena is a “humanistic” sans serif based on the shapes of traditional serif typefaces. His strokes are modulated, with a striking contrast between coarse and fine and a distinctive cut applied to the ends of many of the strokes. Skeena is ideal for body text in long documentsas well as in shorter passages often found in presentations, brochures, tables, and reports.

SEAFORD, by Tobias Frere-Jones, Nina Stössinger, and Fred Shallcrass

Seaford is a sans serif typeface that has its roots in the design of old-style serif text typefaces and evokes its comfortable familiarity. Its gently organic and asymmetrical shapes help to read by emphasizing the differences between letters, thus creating more recognizable word forms.

GRANDVIEW by Aaron Bell

Grandview is a sans serif typeface derived from classic German road and rail marking, which was designed to be readable from a distance and in poor condition. Grandview is intended for body text, but retains the same high-readability qualities, with subtle adjustments made for long-form reading.

You can vote for one of them in this Twitter thread. Regardless of who wins, they will all be included in Microsoft’s apps, alongside the one that is about to retire, Calibri. You can now download and use them in your projects from the Microsoft 365 cloud.