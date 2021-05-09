Microsoft warns: one of the most classic scams returns, and that’s how it works | Technology

Microsoft warns that one of the most common and famous Internet scams is coming back with great force, and we explain what it consists of so that you do not fall for it.

There are things that do not change, and some scams that have been affecting us for years, are still preferred by cybercriminals, basically because they seem to work and manage to deceive a large number of people.

Now a new study of the Microsoft 365 Defender Security Threat Intelligence Team has warned that one of the most common scams, such as email attacks on companies and workers, is one of the most successful in recent times.

These are basically emails that try to trick the recipient into approving a series of payments, transferring money or buying gift cards.

The problem with this type of post, is that they usually supplant the identity of heads or different departments of the company in which a user works, making him believe that it is totally legitimate. To do this, the scammer would send an email pretending to be the boss or someone in authority and requesting a series of actions.

To avoid the victim noticing, they often use domains with typographical errors that seem real to the naked eye, taking advantage of the workload of many employees and not looking closely at the email address.

Microsoft has taken the opportunity to say that its Microsoft Defender antivirus system for Office 365 is capable of detecting and blocking all these threats sent by email.