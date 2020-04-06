In the face of the coronavirus pandemic that is hitting the world, various technology companies are presenting initiatives to deal with the situation, either with donations of masks or even transforming your production line to make respirators, to name just a few. However, the proposal devised by Microsoft also aims to involve Xbox One players. What better than to take advantage of these times when millions are at home enjoying their favorite games?

Along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Redmond people announced a program that people can join the battle against coronavirus just by playing. Yes, you read well. Interested parties must belong to Microsoft Rewards, the system that allows you to obtain points for meeting objectives in certain games. The aforementioned points can be redeemed for rewards on company services, such as Xbox Live, Office 365 and Skype subscriptions.

1,000 Microsoft Rewards points can be exchanged for a donation of one dollar

However, with the initiative it will be possible redeem 1,000 points for a dollar that Microsoft itself will donate to the aforementioned health agency. Of course, it is important to mention that, for the moment, the program is only active in the United States, although it is not ruled out that it will soon expand into more territories. Surely in other regions of the world they would also be interested in collaborating with the cause while still playing.

“Supporting organizations that make a difference in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is more important now than ever. Many people are looking for ways to help through their activities and passions from home, and players have a new way of easily contribute for great results“The company said in a statement. In fact, points can also be accumulated by watching series and movies or making purchases at the Microsoft Store.

“Over the years, Microsoft Rewards members have donated millions of dollars to multiple incredible organizations. We are honored to help empower gamers so that, through their passion for playing, contribute to coronavirus response efforts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “they concluded. Without a doubt, this is a very interesting proposal that we hope will soon reach other countries.

👇 More in Explica.co