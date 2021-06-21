Microsoft wants to stop the online leak

Microsoft wants to prevent the version of Windows 11 leaked at the beginning of last week from being distributed on the Internet. Those in Redmond have asked Google to stop showing a Beebom page in search results, which offered to download your next operating system.

According to XDA, Microsoft has based its removal request on the DCMA, America’s Digital Age Copyright Act. Precisely, the company points out that the aforementioned website is distributing a leaked copy of “unpublished Windows 11”.

DCMA procedures allow infringing content to be removed as long as it is physically hosted within the United States. In the case of servers located outside the country, plaintiffs can submit a request directly to search engines, as Microsoft did before Google.

So far it is unknown if Microsoft has submitted any other takedown requests. However, you have indirectly confirmed the name of the next version of your operating system. Now, everything seems to be heading towards June 24, the day the company will finally introduce Windows 11.

Windows 11 might still surprise

Credit: Windows Central

The leaked Windows 11 ISO corresponds to a development version whose build is 21996.1. The operating system seems clearly inspired by Windows 10X, the version for devices with two screens that Microsoft decided to discontinue to focus its efforts on the next Windows.

However, what is known of Windows 11 so far has left a sour taste. Centered taskbar icons, new start menu, rounded window borders, widgets, and removal of Live Tiles translate into a Windows 10 with a facelift.

But everything could change on the day of the official presentation. Like leaked ISO corresponds to an early version, Microsoft could reveal news not known so far. This would make sense as Satya Nadella promised that Windows will receive one of the biggest updates of the last decade.

The news is not only expected in the visual section and the user experience, but also in a renewed Windows Store that imposed on developers and strengthens the application ecosystem.

