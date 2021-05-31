Microsoft wants to release widgets in Windows 10 | Technology

As part of the modernization of Windows 10, Microsoft may be thinking of rescuing the widgets for the operating system with the Sun Valley update.

Although right now Microsoft is launching a considerable update of functions for Windows 10, where we will really see a major change will be in the last part of the year with the Sun Valley update that promises to modernize the entire interface in its entirety, add new menus and even bring back some old acquaintances like widgets Windows 7 and Windows 8.

And in addition to modernizing the entire interface, the famous widgets could also return, something that could be very similar to the ones we see in the iPadOS operating system and that would basically allow us to have some elements on one side of the screen to have, at a glance, with much more information, and that we could also change its size.

The information has been advanced to filter WalkingCat, and that although it has not put any image about how these supposed widgets for Windows 10 would look, it has advanced its presence in a next big update, defining it as something “that slides from the left side of the screen.”

While the Redmonds have already experimented with the news and interest widget and that it has been located in the task bar, we will see if with the next big update of the operating system some type of space is enabled to handle these elements or they will be framed within other sites such as the aforementioned task bar.

“Windows Widgets”, is something slides out from the left side of the screen with a swipe gesture. 🧐 – WalkingCat (@ _h0x0d_) May 28, 2021

And it is that since the original launch of Windows 10 there have been very few changes related to the user interface, betting above all on new features. It seems that the Redmond have decided that this year is a sabbatical when it comes to new features, and instead have focused on a design change that was already playing.

In any case, there are still many unknowns regarding the Sun Valley update that the Redmond team will launch in the last part of the year, and it is likely that, as it is staggered, it will not reach most of the teams until early 2022.