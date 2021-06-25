Microsoft wants Steam to be in the Windows 11 store

The renewed Microsoft Store is one of the most important novelties of Windows 11. The company specializing in software has announced great changes that will benefit both developers and users. The new store policy leaves the door open to other platforms and services that use their own means to be part of Windows. Microsoft wants platforms like Steam or Epic Games to take advantage of it and become part of its Windows 11 store

This has been confirmed by Panos Panay, Microsoft’s product manager, in an interview with The Verge. Panay mentions that these types of platforms also have a place in the new Windows application store. It emphasizes that it is one of the reasons why Microsoft has wanted to offer these new policies in your app store.

If Steam, Epic Games or other independent stores are part of the Microsoft Store, downloading games would be much easier and more practical for users. “I really want this experience where you go to the store, you write the app, and you get the app you want,” says Panay. Now, the new Microsoft Store policy does not seem to apply to games. Therefore, companies like Steam They would only keep 88% of the income. The remaining 12 percent would be part of the commission required by Microsoft.

And not just Steam: Microsoft wants a more open store

Microsoft, let’s remember, yeah allows developers to keep 100% of their profits. However, it only applies to creators who use their own payment gateway. Developers who choose the Microsoft payment method must pay a 12% commission.

Even so, it is a lower percentage than that offered by other platforms, such as the App Store or Google Play Store. However, it might not be enough to Steam, which today can make 100% profit using its own game download platform.

The new Microsoft Store will be compatible with different application formats, which will allow developers to publish their apps without having to convert them to a specific format. In fact, Android apps can be downloaded from the store itself. Microsoft keeps the door open for other companies to integrate their applications into their Microsoft Store. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that Apple is also welcome to host apps like iMessages in the Windows Store.

