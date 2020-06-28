Did you miss them We do, but we believe that there are no dates for this kind of beauty. The wallpapers of the themes published by Microsoft are really varied and with very nice photos. Often they reach or exceed the level of Bing’s images.

Today, we bring you nothing more and nothing less than 9 new 4K imaging themes in which we will find wallpapers for Windows 10 of animals, paradisiacal landscapes or even themes dedicated to China or the lazy. We go there with each one of them.

PREMIUM sloths

Lazy people spend most of their time hanging upside down. Take a look at these 15 lovely faces in 4K Premium, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images should only be used as a desktop background. The total weight of the item is 10.9 MB.

Amazon Wildlife PREMIUM

The Amazon rain forest has more animal species than anywhere in the world. Take a look at 18 of them in these premium 4K images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images should only be used as a desktop background. The total weight of the item is 9.4 MB.

Beauty of China PREMIUM

From pavilions to bridges, canyons and islands, discover stunning views of China in these 16 premium 4K images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images should only be used as a desktop background. The total weight of the item is 17.84 MB.

At Home PREMIUM

Enjoy the pleasure of quiet moments at home in these 15 premium 4K images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images should only be used as a desktop background. The total weight of the item is 7.86 MB.

Amazon Landscapes PREMIUM

Put on your desk the waterways and forests of the most diverse region in the world in these 20 premium 4K images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images should only be used as a desktop background. The total weight of the item is 16.8 MB.

World Oceans Day PREMIUM

On World Oceans Day, people from all over the world honor and honor the ocean. You can also do it with these 10 premium 4K images of beaches, marine life, sunsets and storms. Free for Windows 10 Themes, these images should only be used as desktop wallpaper. The total weight of the item is 28.51 MB.

Whales and Dolphins PREMIUM

Dive into these 14 premium 4K images of whales and dolphins with this free Windows 10 Theme. These images should only be used as a desktop background. The total weight of the item is 8.55 MB.

Water Retreat PREMIUM

Find peace in the sanctuary of these 20 premium 4K images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images should only be used as a desktop background. The total weight of the item is 12.32 MB.

PREMIUM Animal Portraits

Look closely at horses, snakes, apes, and other animals in these 18 premium 4K images, free for Windows 10 Themes. These images should only be used as a desktop background. The total weight of the item is 10.64 MB.