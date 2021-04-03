Microsoft trusts everything to cloud computing

Microsoft continues to have a path in the market. It is collected by the experts with the average recommendation of The Wall Street Jounal that clearly marks a purchase by 29 of the analysts who follow the value, 3 who choose to overweight and two more to maintain with a target price of $ 281.53 per month. action.

And it is by no means a unique case. In fact, they consider that its progression may go much further in the future. From Wedbush they affirm that their shares could have a potential of up to 27% over the current trading prices of the stock as long as the exponential advance of cloud computing among companies is maintained. An increase that was implemented with greater force in the pandemic and that companies continue to accelerate even in 2021. One of those changes that has come to stay and remain in time.

In addition, from Wedbush they consider that it is a journey that has only just begun. Advise overweight the value in the stock portfolios and their price target marks it at 300 dollars per share. The firm believes in sustained progress beyond even vaccines and recovery. A growth in information technologies that affects digital transformations with remote work that continues to proliferate in companies.

From Tipranks all the experts who follow the stock, up to 23 choose to buy the stock with an average price target of $ 282.57, therefore give Microsoft a potential that exceeds 19.5%.

Meanwhile, the company holds exclusive conversations for the purchase of Discord, a voice, text and video chat platform, which has grown strongly in the wake of the pandemic. An acquisition that some sources value at 10 billion dollars. If the purchase is finally carried out, it would be the largest purchase made by Microsoft in the last five years, after the purchase of Linkedin for 23.2 billion euros in 2016.The idea would be to strengthen its services in the case of the Xbox. The Wall Street Journal says that this search is because the company wants to reach more consumers after the failed TikTok purchase operation last summer.

In its quotation graph we see that the value has advanced just half a point in the last five sessions, 1.85% in the month, and slightly above 5% in the quarter. On a semi-annual basis, it recovers 13% and so far this year it remains positive with increases of 6.42%.

From JC Clark Limited they highlight that the value, given its poor performance in the last month and after the maximums registered in February, has been penalized as the technology sector, in a fall that has no further travel. He considers that it is an action to be maintained in the long term, especially due to its great bulwark, cloud computing through Azure, which has grown in terms of revenue, according to data from the second fiscal quarter of 2021 for the company, by 26% y-o-y.

Finally, note that the quarterly dividend, already approved by its board of directors, will be $ 0.56 per share for those registered on May 20. Shareholder remuneration will be effective on June 10.

According to the premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies, Microsoft achieves a total score of 7 out of 10 possible points, revised downwards by two points and in consolidation mode. The trend is downward in the medium term for the value but upward in the medium term, the total moment, both slow and fast, is positive and the volume of business in the medium and long term continues to grow. While the range of amplitude, the volatility of the value, remains growing in the medium and long term.

