Microsoft to supply technology to the United States military

04/01/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

SPORT.es

The US military of the future will be equipped with Microsoft technology as part of a decade-long contract between the Californian company and the US Department of Defense, something the Pentagon announced Thursday. Among other things, they will carry the the company’s smart glasses, known as HoloLens. The multi-million dollar contract represents a figure of 21.88 billion dollars, a figure close to 21,000 million euros. Microsoft will supply about 120,000 augmented reality glasses to the US military.

The announcement follows a $ 480 million agreement between Microsoft and the Department of Defense in 2018 to develop a integrated augmented vision system based on standard HoloLens and synchronized with Azure, Microsoft’s cloud. “The program serves to improve information, share decision-making in different settings and learn from situations.

To do this, Microsoft has worked closely with the United States Army in the last two years, creating a prototype that will provide soldiers with the tools and functionalities necessary to successfully fulfill their missions.