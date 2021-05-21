Microsoft to retire Internet Explorer in search of advantages in browser wars

May 20 (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp will retire Internet Explorer, its once-ubiquitous browser, next year as it prepares to take on market leader Chrome with its Edge software.

Launched in 1995, Internet Explorer became the dominant browser for more than a decade, as it was combined with Microsoft’s Windows operating system, which came pre-installed on billions of computers.

The browser, however, began to lose ground to Google’s Chrome in the late 2000s and has become the subject of countless amounts of memes on the Internet due to its slowness compared to its rivals.

To better compete, Microsoft launched the Edge browser in 2015, which operates on the same technology as Google’s browser.

As of April, Chrome had a 65% share of the global browser market, followed by Apple Inc.’s Safari, with an 18% share, according to web analytics firm Statcounter.

Microsoft Edge has a 3% share, while Internet Explorer has a miniscule market share that it once dominated.

The Windows operating system developer said Wednesday that the future of Internet Explorer in Windows 10 is in its faster and more secure Microsoft Edge browser.

“The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and unsupported on June 15, 2022 for certain versions of Windows 10,” the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/341JvuE)

The browser was at the center of an antitrust case against Microsoft more than two decades ago, when an American judge ruled that the software titan had broken the law by combining Internet Explorer with the Windows operating system.

The most serious breaches of the law were upheld on appeal, but the company continued to integrate its operating system and browser.

(Report by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru, additional report by Eva Mathews; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)