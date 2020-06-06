Microsoft’s task application, Everything, which has already completely replaced Wunderlist, continues with its steady pace including more improvements and changes so that users are as satisfied as possible.

Today, we receive a new update for To Do, at iOS, Android and Windows 10. As the development team behind To Do has accustomed us, all come with some changes and news that, above all, mobile users will appreciate. We start.

To Do for iOS is updated to version 2.19

The key improvements of this new version for iOS is summarized in more options to sort and group Scheduled tasks view and completed tasks.

This is the complete list of changes:

As requested by users, we have improved the view of scheduled tasks. Now you can group the tasks by due date and by all the available lists. Now, with the new filter option of everything scheduled, you will see all the planned tasks at once. This version allows a more practical sorting. You can sort completed tasks and ongoing tasks based on the sorting criteria you select. Some bugs have been fixed in this version to facilitate a smoother experience.

To Do for Android also comes to version 2.19

Although some of the improvements in iOS are the same as in Android, others are new only in Android, such as the changes in the widget. It should also be emphasized that grouping by all lists in scheduled tasks view was now available on Android, that’s why it’s not among the list of changes:

As requested by users, we have improved the view of scheduled tasks. Now, with the new filter option for everything scheduled, you will see all scheduled tasks at once.To improve task management, we have updated the widget to show overdue tasks in red. All behavior is consistent with the app. Some bugs and crashes have been fixed in this version to facilitate a smoother experience.

Changes in To Do for Windows 10 in version 2.19

Finally, we also have a new update for To Do client for Windows 10. The version 2.19.2005.29001 (or higher) does not come with such remarkable news like their namesakes on iOS and Androd, but here we leave you with the list of changes:

We added support for Windows Information Protection for business work accounts. We also added support for proper rescheduling when a task name is changed. We removed several accessibility errors.