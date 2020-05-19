Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it plans to launch a modified version of its cloud computing platform to meet the needs of healthcare organizations.

06/14/2016. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson

Photo: .

Microsoft said it would bring all of its technologies together in a package called “Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare”. The system will allow hospitals to store data captured during interactions with patients.

For example, a patient can first visit a healthcare organization’s patient portal website. The initial questions would be answered by a chatbot programmed by healthcare professionals, but then forwarded to a service agent who could ask more questions and schedule a virtual appointment with nurses or doctors. This visit could be carried out by the company’s videoconferencing tool, Microsoft Teams.

If the patient comes to a clinic in person for a follow-up appointment, all data from previous interactions will be available to the healthcare professional who assists them.

Microsoft said it plans to offer the healthcare system as a free trial in the next six months. The company also plans to offer more sector-specific cloud computing software in the future, but has not said what those sectors would be.

See too:

See how Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant works

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

