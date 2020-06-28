It is not the first time, nor will it be the last. The Tech support scam is on the agenda and one of the most common targets is the users of the Windows operating system.

Microsoft has detected a spike in calls in which a scammer posing as a Microsoft technician and makes users pay for bogus support services.

The most common resource for scammers is to contact the user by posing as official Microsoft technical support, but the company makes it clear that she It does not proactively send email messages, nor does it make phone calls to users, without prior request.

As a user, you ask yourself, how do I protect myself against a technical support scam?

Recommendations against the technical support scam

Microsoft advises following a series of recommendations:

If a notification appears with a phone number, do not call the number. Microsoft error and warning messages never include phone numbers. If you receive one of these calls, do not answer it. Similarly, ignore any pop-up windows asking you to contact a suspected Microsoft technical support service.

I have been the victim of a tech support scam, what should I do?

If a family member, acquaintance or yourself has been the victim of a technical support scam by going over to Microsoft, the company recommends the following steps:

Notify the bank, check your account and change the passwords. If they have accessed your computer or device, contact technical service for review.If money loss is detected, report it to the police. To report this type of incident, Microsoft has enabled the following website: https://www.microsoft.com/es-es/concern/scam

How to keep the products you use from Microsoft safe

Although following the recommendations above will be enough to avoid the type of technical support scam, you can also keep your Windows 10 computer protected, following the recommendations provided by Microsoft:

Download software only from the Microsoft website, its official partners or from the Microsoft Store. Be careful when downloading software from third-party sites, as some may have been modified without the author’s knowledge to include malware and other malicious code. Use Microsoft Edge to surf the Internet and block known tech support scam sites using SmartScreen from Windows Defender. Additionally, Microsoft Edge can stop pop-up pop-ups using these sites.Turn on Windows 10 Security Real-time virus protection to detect and remove malware from known support scams.

These latest recommendations are more optional because there are thousands of totally reliable programs and applications on the Internet, in addition to other fully secure browsers. However, if you are a user with little knowledge, it is recommended to follow Microsoft’s instructions.