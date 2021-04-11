Microsoft Teams vs Skype: are they the same? Which is better?

Microsoft Teams is one of the best collaborative work applications that we can use today and it is not only that it has a lot of uses and possibilities, but it also integrates perfectly with the rest of Microsoft services such as Office or Outlook.

Teams is a cloud-based platform which is used to speak, collaborate with the work group and even to make video calls both with the rest of the members of the work as well as with clients.

But, Doesn’t Microsoft have its own video calling app called Skype? Are Microsoft Teams and Skype the same? Which is better? What are their differences?

How Teams and Skype are alike and different

The truth is that tools to make video calls exist to a multitude, although it is also true that Skype has always been one of the most famous.

Skype is a tool that not only serves to make video calls, but also phone calls (for a fee) and written chat, all completely free of charge. The best? Available on computers, Android and iOS devices.

Now, Microsoft Teams goes up a level and it is that it not only allows us to make video calls and chat conversations if not also many other tasks.

Microsoft Teams is a cloud-based platform whose main objective is team collaboration. As you can imagine, Teams belongs to the Microsoft product suite so it integrates seamlessly with other tools from the Redmond company such as the Office suite or the OneDrive cloud service.

Know more: What is needed to use Microsoft Teams

Teamwork, edit and share documents, chats, organize meetings, write events on a calendar, manage work teams … as we can see Microsoft Teams is a much more complete tool than Skype, more oriented to the business and educational world than Skype, which only allows video calls in a more leisure environment.

Therefore, whoever only needs an application to make video calls with friends and family, Skype is surely one of your best options.

If, on the other hand, you need a complete tool to organize work teams or companies, Microsoft Teams will undoubtedly be our best ally.

