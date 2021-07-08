Microsoft Teams Together now lets you meet just one person

07/08/2021 at 11:59 AM CEST

Amid lockdowns from the pandemic last year, Microsoft launched Together Mode for your messaging app in the work-centric app “Teams” in an effort to help users feel more connected. To use the mode, a meeting had to have at least five participants, but it seems that the tech giant is looking for that be available even for calls with fewer attendees. As The Verge noted, people can now use the video calling feature with as few as two participants, as long as they are using the Developer Preview version of the Teams app. This means that it is available in preview versions of the platform and will be tested soon.

Together mode uses AI-driven segmentation to place all meeting participants in a virtual space. Its purpose is to make people feel as if they are all sitting in the same room and help them see the non-verbal cues of the other participants.

In December, a few months after the launch of the mode, came to Skype so that friends and family can also use it for their video calls. Even then, however, it had a minimum of five participants, which probably limited its use. Making it accessible to fewer participants could encourage people to use it more often.