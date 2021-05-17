Microsoft Teams is now available to everyone, with free video calls between friends and family

Now you can use Microsoft Teams to chat or video call with friends and family.

You no longer need to be part of a work team to use Microsoft Teams: from today, anyone you can use Microsoft Teams to get in touch with friends and family, including the possibility of make unlimited video calls throughout the day.

Roughly, the operation of the platform is the same as that of the version intended for companies, since options such as the possibility of chat, make audio and video calls, create shared calendars or share documents.

The “personal” version of Microsoft Teams is now available

Despite being conceived as a purely corporate application, the rise of remote work applications and platforms video calls in recent months they have forced Microsoft to facilitate adoption of your tool to a wider audience.

For that reason, the company has decided launch personal version of Microsoft Teams. This version allows, for example, create group events with friends and family that are reflected in a calendar set, start chats with voice and video calls, create and assign tasks, or share files with other members.

One of its advantages over other services is the possibility of make video calls with up to 300 people, with a duration of up to 24 hours. However, in the future a one hour limit for those video calls with up to 100 people.

it’s possible use Microsoft Teams with friends and family through web version, as well as through the apps for iOS and Android. You just have to create a Microsoft account to log in, and create a family group to invite other members.

It is worth mentioning that those people who already have a work profile in Microsoft Teams, will be able add a personal account to the application, separate from the one used in your work organization.

